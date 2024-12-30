Air Force Falcons Fall to New Mexico in Mountain West Basketball Opener
The Air Force Falcons women’s basketball team returned from their break but stumbled in their Mountain West opener, falling to New Mexico, 69-63, on Sunday.
The Falcons (10-3, 0-1 in MWC) entered the game with their first 10-win non-conference slate since the 1991-92 season. Air Force also got off to its best 10-game start since 1982-83 when the Falcons went 12-1. Air Force was also off to a 6-0 start at home in Clune Arena.
But the Lobos (8-6, 1-0) put an end to that undefeated slate at home.
The two teams traded the lead in the first three quarters, with New Mexico leading by four points. The Lobos surged ahead and held a nine-point lead with three minutes left before Falcons mounted a comeback.
Air Force’s Madison Smith drained a pair of 3-pointers to cut the lead to one possession, 60-58, with 1:20 left.
But, New Mexico’s Viane Cumber answered with her own 3-pointer in the final minute pushed the Lobos ahead for good.
Air Force’s Keelie O'Hollaren made a 3-pointer to push the Falcons back within four points with 13 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.
Milahnie Perry lead the Falcons with 19 points while Smith scored 18 points. Jordyn Devaughn added 10 points, which was a season-high for the sophomore. Jayda McNabb added eight rebounds, while Alexis Cortes and JO Huntimer each had six rebounds.
Cumber led New Mexico with 20 points, including a team-high four 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds. Hulda Joaquim had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Air Force Women’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule
(home games in bold; all times mountain)
Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Boise State, 6:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Nevada, noon MT
Saturday, Jan. 11 at San Jose State, 2 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Jan. 15 at UNLV, 7 p.m. MT
Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Fresno State, 1 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. Wyoming, 4 p.m. MT
Saturday, Jan. 25 at Nevada, 2 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Utah State, 6:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Feb. 1 at Colorado State, 1 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. San Jose State, 6:30 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Utah State, 6 p.m. MT
Saturday, Feb. 22 at Fresno State, 2 p.m. MT
Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. San Diego State, 11 a.m. MT
Saturday, March 1 vs. Boise State, 1 p.m. MT
Tuesday, March 4 at New Mexico, 7 p.m. MT