Air Force Falcons Hockey Finally Breaks Through Against Bentley
Just a few minutes into Saturday’s game with Bentley, it started look like the same-old, same-old for the Air Force Falcons men’s hockey team.
Bentley’s Jake Black connected on a one-timer that opened up a 1-0 lead.
From there, it was all Air Force, as the Falcons won the game, 4-1, at Cadet Ice Arena.
Things got testy at the end, long after the outcome was determined. Bentley pulled its goaltender with 4:10 left for an extra attacker and, after three blocked shots and a save, tempers flared.
What happened next was a total of 75 penalty minutes — 45 on Bentley and 30 on Air Force.
It was a meaningful victory for the Falcons (11-12-1, 8-6-0 in Atlantic Hockey America), who lost to Bentley (12-8-2, 10-5-1) 1-0 in the first game of the series on Friday. Air Force hadn’t scored a goal on Bentley in nine straight periods entering the contest.
The Falcons changed that in 37 seconds. First, Air Force wing Sam Stitz scored at the 10:27 mark. He collided with Bentley’s goalie, Connor Hasley, behind the goal and Stitz was able to get up, secure the puck and score to tie the game.
The go-ahead goal came shortly after. The Falcons rushed to the other end as Mason McCormick snapped a wrister past Hasley from the right circle. It was his third goal of the season and was assisted by Austin Schwartz and Mitchell Digby.
With the lead, Air Force goaltender Guy Blessing went to work. After giving up the opening goal, he turned away every remaining shot and finished the contest with 34 saves.
That put the Falcons in position to add to the lead. Air Force scored a short-handed goal late in the second period as Schwartz forced a turnover and skated to the other end. He dished the puck to Holt Oliphant — who had an assist on the first goal — and he fired the puck at the goal.
Defenseman Chris Hedden redirected the puck into the net for the Falcons’ first short-handed goal of the season with just 19 seconds left in the period.
Up 3-1, the Falcons just had to maintain the lead. Air Force did so and added onto the lead on the power play after Schwartz drew a penalty. Defenseman Nolan Cunningham scored his first career power-play goal at 8:52 for the final goal of the game.
With the series split, Air Force picked up three points but fell to fifth in the AHA standings. Bentley remained in second place.
Air Force travels to West Point, N.Y., for a two-game AHA series with the Army Black Knights that starts on Friday.