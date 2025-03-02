Air Force Falcons Hockey Wins Incredible Double Overtime AHA Playoff Opener
For the third time in a week, the Air Force Falcons men’s hockey team faced the Robert Morris Colonials. For the second straight game, the contest went to extra time.
This time, the Falcons won outright, as they claimed a 4-3 victory in double overtime on Saturday at Cadet Ice Rink in Colorado Springs.
Air Force’s (15-19-3) came after the Falcons faced the Colonials (10-20-5) last Saturday in Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Hockey America regular-season finale for both teams. The Falcons and the Colonials played to a 3-3 tie in regulation, and neither tallied the game-winner in overtime. So, the game went to a shootout, which Air Force won.
All that gained Air Force was another meeting with Robert Morris, only this time it would be at home. Because it was a playoff game, there would be no shootout, as the winner advanced to the AHA quarterfinals next weekend.
Saturday’s game became the second longest in Air Force history, as it went 93:30 in ice time. The Falcons’ 2009 game with Vermont remains the program record at 94:10.
Air Force won the game on a power play, a rarity in overtime in hockey. After Clayton Cosentino won the faceoff, defenseman Chris Hedden attempted a shot that was deflected by the Robert Morris goaltender. But Anthony Yu, a talented freshman, fired the rebound into the goal for the game-winner, setting off a raucous celebration.
The Falcons will head back to the eastern time zone to face the No. 2 seeded Sacred Heart Pioneers in a best 2-of-3 series that starts on Friday.
The Colonials controlled a good portion of the game, taking a 2-1 lead after the first period on goals by Tanner Klimpke and Michael Felsing. Air Force’s lone goal in the period came between Robert Morris’ scores.
Air Force tied the game at 1-1 on a rush off a turnover forced by the Falcons’ Sam Stitz. He fed Nick Sajevic in the slot, who fired a shot that bounced off the Robert Morris goaltender, popped into the air and landed in the net behind him. It was Sajevic who scored the only goal in last weekend’s shootout.
The Falcons tied the game in the second period on the power play, as Cosentino scored on a 2-on-1 rush off a pass from Spitz and an initial pass from Hedden. For Cosentino, it was the 100th point of his career.
Air Force had the lead for a short time in the third period as Stitz poked in a rebound. But, Robert Morris tied the game on Klimpke’s second goal, a wrister from the slot.