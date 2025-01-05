Air Force Falcons Lose Heartbreaker to Wyoming in Mountain West Showdown
The Air Force Falcons will need at least one more game to claim their first men’s basketball victory in Mountain West Conference action after a 70-65 loss to Wyoming on Saturday at Clune Arena.
The Falcons (3-11, 0-3 in MWC) had their chances to beat the Cowboys (9-6, 2-2) and snap a three-game losing streak. Air Force led by nine points early, held a 36-33 halftime lead and was up 56-55 lead with 7:53 left in the contest.
From there, Wyoming went on a run, thanks to Jordan Nesbitt, who made a free-throw to tie the game and then, with 5:43 remaining, made two free throws to give the Cowboys the lead for good.
Nesbitt sparked a 7-0 run, as Matija Belic and Cole Henry each scored in the paint to give Wyoming a 62-56 lead with 4:22 left.
Air Force answered with a layup from Kyle Marshall, but it was Nesbitt who answered right back with a jumper.
The Falcons got the game back to a single possession with 1:54 left after Luke Kearney’s layup and Wesley Celichowski’s free throw, the latter with 1:54 left, made it 64-61 with 1:54 left.
But Air Force had to foul down the stretch and Wyoming made its free throws.
A.J. Wills made two and Nesbitt made two to push the lead to 68-61 with 28 seconds left, effectively ending the game.
Celichowski led the Falcons with 19 points, going 8-for-10 from the floor, making two 3-pointers and pulling down four rebounds. Ethan Taylor added 10 points, along with team-highs of seven rebounds and eight assists. He also had three steals.
The Falcons, like the Cowboys, shot 57% for the game, but the Cowboys were an incredible 69% from the 3-point line (9-of-13). On an ordinary night, Air Force’s 44% from the arc (8-of-18) might have won the day.
Kobe Newton led the Cowboys with 16 points, making four of their 3-pointers. Dontaie Allen had 14 points and made all five of his field-goal attempts, four of which were 3-pointers. Belic had 13 points and five rebounds, while Nesbitt had 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
With the win, Wyoming increased its lead in the all-time series to 85-43 in what dates back to 1958. The Cowboys have won the last three meetings.
The Falcons will be at San Diego State on Wednesday for a game set to begin at 8:30 mountain, which will be broadcast on FS1.