Air Force Falcons Lose To San Jose Spartans In Mountain West Game
The Air Force Falcons dropped their contest against San Jose State University on Saturday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center before a crowd of 2,037 by a score of 75-64.
The loss was the 11th consecutive Mountain West Conference defeat for the Falcons. Air Force drops to 3-19 on the season.
Despite 15 points from Ethan Taylor and 13 points from Luke Kearney, the Falcons could not keep pace with the Spartans. The Spartans led from the beginning and the Air Force could not keep up with their transition game.
San Jose State beat the Falcons 12-2 on fast-break points.
Josh Uduje led the Spartans with 24 points. Latrell Davis came off the bench and chimed in with 18. Will McClendon added 15 points and three 3-point field goals on eight attempts. Ethan Taylor also scored 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting.
Air Force shot a dismal 36.7% from the field. San Jose State hit on 50% of their shots. The Spartans were 10-of-20 from 3-point range which was the difference in the game.
The Falcons outrebounded the Spartans 39-32. Air Force also got 17 offensive rebounds compared to nine for San Jose State. The problem was the ball was not falling in the basket for Air Force.
Air Force played the turnover game evenly with the Spartans. They both had 26 points off of turnovers.
Coming into the game, the Falcons were hitting 34% on shots from behind the arc. They were also shooting 62.8% from the free-throw line. Air Force scored above their season average of 63.3 points per contest. They also shot below their 43.6% season average, from the field.
This is the second win for San Jose State over the Falcons in a matter of a few weeks. The Spartans won at Air Force 69-62 on Jan. 11. The victory on Saturday night was the eighth for San Jose State over the Air Force in the last 11 games.
Air Force hosts Nevada on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Clune Arena.
They will look for their first victory in 13 games. They have lost 12 games in a row. The Nevada game will tip off at 7 pm MT.
San Jose State will travel to Fresno State Tuesday.