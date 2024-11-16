Air Force Falcons’ Men's Basketball Struggles Continue Against Belmont
Air Force surged to an early lead and finished with four players in double figures, but the Falcons were unable to hold off the Belmont Bruins, 79-71, in men’s basketball action in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The loss was the second straight for the Falcons (1-3) in what wrapped up a four-game homestand at Clune Arena to start the 2024-25 season.
Air Force surged early in the game, going on a 13-2 run to start the contest before the Bruins (3-1) caught up using a volume of 3-pointers.
The Bruins made 13 3-pointers and three different players connected on at least three of them, stretching out the Air Force defense and allowing the Bruins to take a 37-32 halftime lead.
The Falcons got the lead down to three points six minutes into the second half, but Air Force never made it a one-possession game again, as the Bruins continued to fire away from the arc and finished shooting 42% from distance.
The Falcons shot 46% for the game, but were unable to keep up from the arc, as they shot just 28%, one of the key differences in the outcome.
Caleb Walker came off the bench to lead Air Force with 17 points, including a 7-of-9 performance at the free-throw line. Ethan Taylor finished with a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was his second of the season and the fifth of his career. He also had a team-high seven assists.
Sam Duskin scored 13 points and led the Falcons with three 3-pointers while Jeffrey Mills added 12 points. Duskin, a freshman, set a new career high.
Carter Whitt led Belmont with 16 points. Sam Orme had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Isaiah Walker and Brody Peebles each scored 11 points while Tyler Lundblade added 10 points.
Next up for Air Force is a trip to the Cal Classic, a multi-team even hosted the California Golden Bears, which starts on Thursday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. The Falcons will face Cal.
After, Air Force returns home for two games, starting with Mercyhurst on Nov. 24, followed by Sacramento State on Nov. 27.
The Falcons end November in Ohio, with games at Wright State on Nov. 30 and Miami (OH) on Dec. 2.