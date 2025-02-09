Air Force Falcons’ Most Decorated Football Star Three-Time Super Bowl Winner
There are a few service academy players with a Super Bowl ring, which includes former Navy Midshipmen star Phil McConkey.
Some service academy players like Navy’s Roger Staubach and former Army West Point Black Knights star and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen have two.
But three? That’s rare air for service academy members. Yes, former Pittsburgh star Rocky Bleier has four rings, but he enlisted in the Army, served in Vietnam and then played in the NFL.
Christiansen could join that rare air if the Chiefs win on Sunday. If so, he would be keeping company with one of the best service academy stars to play in the NFL, Air Force Falcons star Chad Hennings.
Hennings won three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys from 1992-95. But his route to the NFL was much like Staubach’s.
Staubach was a Heisman Trophy winner who did his Naval service and then went to the NFL after the Cowboys drafted him and stashed his rights away. Dallas did the same thing with Hennings, as the defensive lineman was one of the country’s best players in 1987.
Had he not been at Air Force, he might have been a first-round pick. But, after he was selected the Outland Trophy winner and named a unanimous all-American his senior year, he was selected by the Cowboys in the 11th round in 1988.
Hennings served after graduation, participating in Lead-in Fighter Training and became an A-10 pilot with the 92nd Tactical Fighter Squadron. He was eventually deployed twice to the Persian Gulf and flew 45 missions in Operation Provide Comfort, which provided humanitarian aid to Kurdish refugees in northern Iraq.
After the 1991 Gulf War, the U.S. underwent budget cuts and Hennings was allowed to cut his service short after four years as he continued to serve in the reserves.
His timing was perfect. He joined the Cowboys just as they were ascending in the NFL, and he was a rookie when they won their first of three Super Bowls in four years.
He wasn’t a star with the Cowboys, but he lasted until 2000 and was valuable depth for the defensive line throughout their dynasty years. He finished his career with 27.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and returned one for a touchdown in 107 career games.
Hennings is also a recipient of the NCAA silver anniversary award, the Walter Camp alumni of the year award and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.