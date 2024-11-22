Air Force Falcons Face Nevada Wolf Pack Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
The Air Force Falcons hope to extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday night in Mountain West Conference football action.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. mountain at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., with the contest to be broadcast on FS1.
The Falcons (3-7, 1-4) are on a two-game winning streak after shutting out Oregon State on Saturday. It’s taken some of the sting out of losing seven straight games, including losses to service academy rivals Navy and Army. The rise of quarterback Quentin Hayes has been helpful to the Falcons turning things around late this season.
Nevada (3-8, 0-5) is playing its next-to-last game of the season and has lost its last four games. There is nowhere for the Wolf Pack to go, either. But, the team is getting some key offense and defensive players back this week and that could help Nevada in a contest where they need all the defensive players it can get to slow down Air Force.
Here is the staff’s predictions for the game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Air Force 31, Nevada 17
Air Force has finally found a groove on offense. Watching their game against Oregon State I was struck by the rhythm with which the Falcons did everything on that side of the ball. I'm sure this is what coach Troy Calhoun had in mind when the season started. But it's only come to fruition now. Nevada is significantly banged up. The Wolfpack will get some players back this week, but it won't be enough to keep up with the Falcons
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Air Force 24, Nevada 14
The Air Force Falcons have played well the last two weeks, winning two games in a row. Coming off a 28-0 victory over the Oregon State Beavers, they will make it three in a row with a win on the road against the Nevada Wolfpack. Dylan Carson and Quentin Hayes will combine for 200 rushing yards for Air Force.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Air Force 24, Nevada 20
While it hasn’t been a great season for Air Force, they do have the opportunity to pick up a road win against the Nevada Wolfpack in Week 13. This game can easily go to Air Force despite them being a slight underdog on the road. The Wolfpack haven’t had a good season, and they a ripe for an upset.