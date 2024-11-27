Air Force Falcons Offensive Stars To Watch Against San Diego State Aztecs
The Air Force Falcons are hoping to finish the season on a high note when they travel to the west coast to take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. mountain on FS1.
The Falcons (4-7, 2-4 in Mountain West) are going to run the football all evening, as is their standard protocol on offense. The Falcons are No. 12 in the nation in rushing offense with 219 yards per game. That’s productive, but more than 100 yards per game behind No. 1 Army West Point. A win on Saturday would allow the Falcons to finish the season with four straight wins.
Meanwhile San Diego State (3-8, 2-4) has lost five straight games and is struggling for an identity under first-year coach Sean Lewis. The Aztecs are not among the Top 50 in rushing or passing in FBS.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Air Force Falcons
QB Quentin Hayes
He’s helped revitalize the offense since he’s taken over full-time. He’s rushed for 428 yards and six touchdowns while throwing for 379 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His passing games have been interesting. He was perfect two weeks ago and he failed to complete a pass last week. But, the Falcons won both games.
RB Dylan Carson
Carson has recorded more than 50% of his 475 rushing yards this season in the last three games. He gained 105 rushing yards against Nevada last week. In the two games before that it was 97 yards and 120 yards. The Falcons clearly agree with Carson being more featured in their offense. Expect more against the Aztecs.
WR Cade Harris
Air Force has completed 60 passes this season. Harris has caught more than a third of them, as he has 22 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown. He’s a senior so he’d love to go out with a bang, so to speak.
San Diego State Aztecs
QB Danny O’Neil
The Aztecs may eventually benefit from giving the starting job to the true freshman. But, this season, he and San Diego State have taken some hits. He enters the season finale with 1,951 passing yards, along with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s completed 62% of his passes. He would benefit from better protection. He’s been sacked 23 times.
RB Marquez Cooper
At least the Aztecs have had Cooper to lean on this season. He’s having another massive season as he’s already cleared 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth straight season (1,180 yards) along with 10 touchdowns. And he’s it. He’s the dude. While he has 269 carries, the next-closest ball carrier has 62 and that’s O’Neil.
WR Louis Brown IV
Brown is coming off a huge game last week as he caught seven passes for 114 yards. That was his biggest game in more than a month. He now has 35 receptions for 560 yards and three touchdowns. With a team-leading 16 yards per catch, he’s a deep threat that Air Force must watch.