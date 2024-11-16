Air Force Falcons Face Oregon State: Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
After claiming their first Mountain West Conference victory of the season, the Air Force Falcons will look to start their first winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force (2-7) is coming off its best game of the season with a 36-28 victory of the Fresno State Bulldogs. Head Coach Troy Calhoun will leads the Falcos against one of the top colleges from his home state of Oregon, as the Beavers are looking to reach their fourth straight bowl game.
Oregon State (4-5) is rebuilding. Trent Bray is in his first season as Beavers head coach. The school lost many players to the NFL Draft and transfer portal after most of the Pac-12's members left for other conferences and the league lost its Power Five status when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
The program must win two of its remaining three games to reach a bowl game in Bray’s first season, and the final two games on the schedule will be against ranked opponents. The Beavers will be working hard to get the win against Air Force.
Although Air Force will not make a bowl game this season for the first time since 2018 (excluding the 2020 COVID season), a win this weekend would give it much to build on this offseason as it prepares for 2025.
Can the Falcons pull off the upset?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Drew Crabtree, Staff Writer
Oregon State 31, Air Force 20
Air Force has struggled this year in just about every facet of the game. Oregon State is nothing special, considering most of the program's talent hit the portal this offseason. Both teams should be able to move the ball with ease because neither defense can get a stop.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Oregon State 35, Air Force 10
The Falcons climbed their way out of the cellar with their second win of the year last week, but that does not mean that they have turned over a new leaf. This game could get ugly, with the Beavers handling business with ease and winning this matchup.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Oregon State 35, Air Force 21
The Falcons lost seven games in a row before overcoming Fresno State. Air Force can’t make a bowl game and the Beavers still can, so that gives OSU an edge. Plus, Oregon State has lost four straight games, so there's motivation there, too.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Air Force 24, Oregon State 21
I liked what I saw this past week from the Falcons as they were one of the top-performing teams in the country against Fresno State. Air Force will continue to gain momentum this Saturday as they look to build on their first Mountain West victory last week. A win against the Pac-12, despite its new reputation, is still a big accomplishment for the service academy and the players will rally around Calhoun. Air Force squeaks by, making the Beavers have to fight another day to make it back to a bowl game.