Air Force Falcons’ Perfect Passing Day Falls Short of Program Record
The Air Force Falcons hadn’t shut out an opponent in a football game since 2020, when they blanked New Mexico, 28-0.
As it turns out, that’s the same score the Falcons (3-7, 1-4 in Mountain West) beat Oregon State by in their non-conference showdown at Falcon Stadium on Saturday.
Air Force did many things right against Oregon State, not the least of which was dominating time of possession as they had the football for more than 40 minutes.
That isn’t unusual for the Falcons, who use a run-based offense to try and dominate opponents on the ground. It's been a staple of the program for decades, just as it has been for the other service academies.
But what is unusual is what Air Force was able to do in the passing game against the Beavers. The Falcons don't throw the football often, but when they did on Saturday they couldn't miss.
Air Force quarterback Quentin Hayes completed every pass he attempted for 100 yards. Plus, wide receiver Brandon Engel got involved, throwing a pass to Hayes on a trick play.
But, their perfect game wasn’t a program record. Why?
Because, combined the duo went 6-of-6 for 139 yards. To qualify for Air Force’s record book, the quarterback — or the quarterbacks, in this case — must throw at least 10 times.
So, no, the pair didn’t etch their names in the Falcons record book. It also meant that the program record, set 35 years ago, would stand.
The record is 11-of-11 and it was set back in 1989 against Northwestern.
That was a big season for the Falcons under then-coach Fisher DeBerry. Air Force went 8-4-1 and finished 5-1-1 in the WAC. The Falcons were in the AP Top 25 for four weeks that season, rising as high as No. 17. TCU beat Air Force, 27-9, to end the Falcons’ run in the poll that season.
But, before the national ranking, the Falcons went to Evanston, Ill., to face the Wildcats. Air Force won the game, 48-31, to move to 3-0 on the season. The season ended with the Falcons losing to Ole Miss in the Liberty Bowl.
There is no bowl game in Air Force’s future this season, as the Falcons have already lost too many games to quality. But, they have won two straight after dropping seven games in a row as they enter the final stretch of their season.
Air Force will travel to Nevada on Saturday and then conclude the season at San Diego State on Nov. 30.