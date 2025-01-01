Air Force Falcons Remain Winless in Mountain West after Loss to UNLV
The Air Force Falcons men’s basketball team did not enjoy ringing in the new year, as they fell to UNLV, 77-58, in a Mountain West Conference showdown at Clune Arena.
The Falcons (3-10, 0-2 in MWC) didn’t stand much of a chance in this game, as the Rebels (8-5, 2-0) shot 57 percent from the field and 56 percent from 3-point range. The Falcons struggled on offense, shooting 33 percent from the field and 23 percent from the 3-point line.
Air Force did lead the game early, as a hot start put the Falcons up, 8-2. But that’s when the Rebels kicked it into gear with a 12-0 run to take an 18-10 lead.
That run was stopped by Air Force’s Beau Becker, who drained a 3-pointer. He was making his return to the lineup after missing 11 games due to an injury.
After that, UNLV just started another one, this time an 8-0 run that pushed the Rebels’ lead to double digits.
UNLV led, 38-26, going into the locker room and the Falcons never challenged them in the final 20 minutes.
The Rebels held a slight edge on the glass, with 37 rebounds to the Falcons’ 32. Air Force had 15 turnovers to UNLV’s 17.
Air Force has now lost three straight games.
Senior guard Ethan Taylor led the Falcons with 14 points and eight rebounds. Taylor made four 3-pointers, giving him 200 for his career. Taylor is just the fifth player in program history to reach 200 career 3-poitners. Taylor also led the Falcons with four steals.
Freshman guard Kyle Marshall joined Taylor in double-figures with 11 points and added five rebounds.
Off the bench, another freshman, Sam Springer scored a career-high nine points. Luke Kearney set a career-high with nine rebounds while Yoda Oke scored two points in his collegiate debut.
Julian Rishwain led UNLV with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaden Henley added 14 points.
Jeremiah Cherry dropped in 13 points while Jailen Bedford had 11. Jalen Hill only scored five points but had a team-high nine rebounds.
Air Force Mountain West Schedule
(home games in bold; all times mountain; TV subject to change)
Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Wyoming, 3 p.m. MT, MWN
Wednesday, Jan. 8 at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. MT, FS1
Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. San Jose State, 1 p.m. MT, MWN
Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Nevada, 8 p.m. MT, MWN
Friday, Jan. 17 at Fresno State, 8 p.m. MT, MWN
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m. MT, CBSSN
Saturday, Jan. 26 vs. Utah State, 2 p.m. MT, MWN
Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Colorado State, 7 p.m. MT, MWN
Saturday, Feb. 1 at San Jose State, 3 p.m. MT, MWN
Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Nevada, 7 p.m., MT, Altitude2/MWN
Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m., Altitude/MWN
Tuesday, Feb. 11 at UNLV, 8 p.m. MT, MWN
Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., MWN
Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m. MT, Altitude2/MWN
Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m. MT, Altitude/MWN
Saturday, March 1 at New Mexico, 2 p.m. MT, MWN
Tuesday, March 4 vs. Boise State, 7:00 pm MT, Altitude/MWN
Saturday, March 8 at Utah State, 2 p.m. MT, MWN