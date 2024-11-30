Air Force Falcons, San Diego State Aztecs Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
Either Air Force is going to finish the season on a hot streak or San Diego State is finally going to snap its long losing streak when the two teams square off on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference finale for both teams.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. mountain time and the game will be broadcast on FS1.
Air Force (4-7, 2-4 in MWC) will not make a bowl game, but the Falcons can end the season on a flourish. Air Force has won their last three games and a four-game winning streak going into the offseason sounds much better than a season-ending loss.
It isn't much, but after losing seven games in a row before they started that winning streak, the Falcons will take the good vibrations if they can get them.
Meanwhile, the first year under coach Sean Lewis has not gone well for San Diego State (3-8, 1-6). They've handed the keys of their offense to a freshman quarterback, Danny O’Neil. The Aztecs have one of the best running backs in the country in Marquez Cooper (more than 4,000 career yards), but it’s only helped the Aztecs win three games.
The last thing Lewis wants is to carry a six-game losing streak into the offseason and have it impact a potential recruiting and transfer class.
The weather should be great in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium. So at least the Falcons and the Aztecs have that going for them.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Air Force 28, San Diego State 21
Those the Falcons and the Aztecs do the same thing well — run the football. The difference is the Falcons do it with a multitude of players in their triple option offense and the Aztecs run their game primarily through Cooper, who is a fantastic back but really has no help offensively.
Cooper is liable to carry the football 30 times and by game's end he could be pretty worn against an Air Force defense that gets to defend the run every day in practice. If San Diego State can get their passing game vertical, it gives them an edge.
But if the Aztecs are unable to do that, I see the Falcons running the football well against an Aztecs defense that isn't good at stopping the run. This game stays close, but the Falcons close it out late and go into the offseason with that four-game winning streak.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Air Force 24, San Diego State 21
It has been a forgettable season for both of these programs, as they look to wrap up the season. Even though Air Force hasn't played well overall this campaign, they have won three straight games. Considering SDSU has lost five straight, momentum should be on the side of the Falcons in this one.