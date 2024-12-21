Air Force Falcons Place Six Players on All-Colorado Football Team
A half-dozen Air Force Falcons were named to the all-Colorado team earlier this week, sponsored by the National Football Foundation’s Colorado chapter.
The team is comprised of college football players that play for schools in Colorado, including Colorado, Colorado State and Division II powers like CSU-Pueblo and Colorado Mines.
All six Falcons were named to the second-team — offensive linemen Alex Moore and Costen Cooley, linebacker Osaro Aihie, defensive back Camby Goff, kicker Matthew Dapore and punter Luke Freer.
Moore and Cooley helped Air Force finish No. 11 in FBS with 224 rushing yards per game. They anchored a unit that had no returning starters. Moore played both left tackle and right tackle and was the highest-graded lineman on the team. Cooley started every game at center.
The Falcons were also second in the country in time of possession with 33:50 per game.
Goff led the Falcons with 67 tackles. He also had an interception and three pass-breakups. In the season finale against San Diego State he had a season-high 10 tackles and now has 153 career stops, best among all active Falcons.
Aihie had perhaps his best game of the season against Nevada, when he had seven tackles and an interception in a 22-19 win, a performance that earned him player of the week honors from both the Mountain West Conference and the NFF Colorado chapter.
He was third on the Falcons with 59 tackles and his two fumble recoveries led the Mountain West and was in the Top 10 in the country.
Dapore was one of the more reliable kickers in the Mountain West and finished his career with 270 points, making him the team’s career scoring leader. He earned a conference special teams player of the week honor after kicking three field goals against Fresno State. He made all 24 extra points, went 9-for-15 on field goals and scored 51 points.
Freer set a new Air Force single-season record by averaging 47.5 yards per punt. That record stood for nearly 40 years. Alas, he didn’t punt enough this season for any Mountain West or national placement. But, if he had, he would have led the conference and finished fourth in FBS in punting average. He placed 10 punts inside the 20-yard-line and booted 14 punts of 50 or more yards.
Air Force finished the season on a run as they wrapped up a 5-7 season with a four-game winning streak.