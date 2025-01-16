Air Force Falcons Suffer Another Loss In 84-51 Drubbing Against UNLV
The Air Force Falcons women's basketball team suffered their fifth-straight loss on Wednesday night, getting caught in a 84-51 defeat to the UNLV Rebels.
With that loss, the great start to the season is seemingly erased. The Falcons are now 10-7 overall and a disappointing 0-5 against conference opponents.
Air Force was not expected to be a team that dominated the Mountain West before the year began, but few thought they'd be this far behind the curve.
At least this loss was a bit more understandable since the Rebels have been the best team in the conference so far.
The Falcons were outclassed pretty much every step of the way in this one. The bookends were especially embarrassing.
Air Force was outscored 16-5 in the first period and then 26-13 in the final frame. The start and end are the most important parts of the game, and they came up well short in both.
One of the biggest points of difference between the two squads came on the boards. UNLV won the rebound battle 39-24. The Falcons had just five offensive rebounds that turned into nine second chance points.
The Rebels are also on fire from deep as a team with 9-for-22 on the night. Air Force hit just three shots from beyond.
UNLV's guard-forward duo of Aamarachi Kimpson and Alyssa Brown was virtually unstoppable. Brown had a large hand in the rebounding difference and Kimpson filled up the bucket all night, efficiently.
While Air Force can normally rely on their guards, Milahnie Perry and Madison Smith, to carry a bit of the load offensively, the entire team struggled to get a groove going.
Perry led the squad with 12 points on 12 shots. She also had five turnovers though, the only player on the team with more than one.
The Falcons will try to finally get back into the win column on Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs.