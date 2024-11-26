Air Force Falcons Three Biggest Keys Against San Diego State Aztecs
There isn't anything on the line but pride as the Air Force Falcons prepare to wrap up their regular season against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. mountain with the game to be broadcast on FS1.
After an awful stretch that saw the Falcons (4-7, 2-4 in Mountain West) fall out of the opportunity to go to a bowl game for a fourth straight year, they've turned things around with three straight victories, scoring at least 22 points in each win.
Installing Quentin Hayes as the starting quarterback has helped offensively, but the Falcons continue to do what they do best, which is run the football.
Meanwhile San Diego State (3-8, 2-4) is in the midst of a terrible stretch in which it's lost five straight games. In fact, the Aztecs haven't been able to score more than 26 points in any of those five games.
Under new head coach Sean Lewis, it certainly looks as if the Aztecs are going to need another year or two to move back into contention in the Mountain West Conference.
So how does Air Force win this game? Here are three keys to the contest.
Complete a Pass
It's OK to poke a little fun at Air Force being unable to complete a pass last week against Nevada. Hayes attempted three passes — two were incompletions and one was intercepted.
Still, the Falcons won the game, 22-19, so the fact that Air Force became the first team in FBS to win a game this year without completing a pass is more a footnote.
Even though Air Force is one of the best rushing teams in the country and on most plays the defense knows what's coming, Hayes is a valuable asset in the passing game.
Go back to two weeks ago against Oregon State and he completed every pass in a 28-0 win over the Beavers.
The Falcons are never going to be pass-happy. But they do need to be efficient enough to help keep the opposing defense off balance.
Turn the Aztecs Over
That's the goal every game for the Air Force defense, but on Saturday that will be easier said than done.
San Diego State has its deficiencies, but one thing the Aztecs do well is protect the football. Entering this week, San Diego State is tied for 15th in the country for fewest turnovers given up with nine.
By type of turnover, SDSU has lost three fumbles and thrown six interceptions. It will be a difficult game for the Falcons’ defense if they're unable to get a turnover out of San Diego State.
The Falcons are averaging a little more than one turnover forced per game. Forcing just one turnover out of the Aztecs could make the difference on Saturday.
Feed Carson
Air Force’s running attack is predicated on spreading out the football. Option teams don't rely on just one ball carrier to move the football.
But, that doesn't mean Air Force can't ride the hot hand. And right now the Falcons have a hot hand in running back Dylan Carson.
It's not a coincidence the Falcons have won three games in a row and that Carson has played a big role. In the win over Fresno State he rushed for 120 yards. In the shutout of Oregon State he rushed for 97 yards. Last week against Nevada he rushed for 105 yards.
In the last three games he has more than half of his rushing yards this season. If Air Force wants one more win, the Falcons should trust him to get the job done.