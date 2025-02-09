Air Force Falcons Were One of Most Disappointing Teams in College Football
Heading into the 2024 college football season, there was a good amount of positive momentum for the Air Force Falcons.
Outside of the shortened 2020 campaign that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons had consistently been one of the better Group of 5 teams in the nation since 2019.
In the four other years, they won at least nine games. In three instances, they reached double digits, something that had occurred only seven other times previously in program history.
Air Force was not only playing well in the regular season but carried that success into bowl season as well. They were 4-0 in their postseason games during that time, winning the Armed Forces Bowl twice, the First Responder Bowl once and the Cheez-It Bowl.
Based on that level of consistency and success, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Chris Vannini of The Athletic believed that the Falcons would be in the top half of the sport in 2024.
In his preseason power rankings of all 134 programs, Air Force was ranked 67th, right behind their fellow academy, the Army West Point Black Knights, who were No. 66; the Navy Midshipmen were projected to struggle receiving a rank of No. 114.
Alas, as the campaign unfolded, it was clear that the Falcons weren’t on the same level as their competition for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
For the first time since 2018, the team failed to finish the year with at least a .500 record as they went 5-7.
It certainly wasn’t because of the defense as Air Force ranked 48th in points allowed with 23.2. Certainly a solid number, but unless they were pitching virtual shutouts, their offense wasn’t productive enough to keep up.
The Falcons had three losses in games they surrendered 21 or fewer points in and failed to score in double figures four times.
But, they were able to figure things out down the stretch, winning their last four games of the year to finish on an incredible high note.
That should provide some optimism heading into preparations for the 2025 campaign. It was encouraging that Troy Calhoun didn’t lose the locker room despite winning the season opener and then losing seven consecutive contests.
However, that wasn’t enough to save them from plummeting in Vannini’s power rankings.
Air Force finished the year ranked No. 111; their 44-spot drop was amongst the biggest in the sport.