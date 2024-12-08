Air Force Falcons Wins, Continue Unprecedented Women’s Basketball Start
The Air Force Falcons women’s basketball team continued to do things few Falcons teams have done before after their 82-44 win over Seattle on Saturday at Clune Arena.
The Falcons (9-1) have now won six straight games. That is the program’s longest winning streak as a Division I team since 1993-94. Air Force’s record is also its best start to any season since 1982-83 when it started 11-1.
Plus, the Falcons are 6-0 at home, which is their best start at home since 1985.
Air Force went to work right away, as the Falcons outscored the Redhawks, 22-10, in the first quarter and didn’t look back. The Falcons outscored the Redhawks, 21-14, in the second quarter and built a 41-24 lead at the break.
The Air Force defense got even better in the second half, as it held Seattle to just 20 second-half points.
The Falcons needed the defense because the Redhawks shot just a bit better (42.6%) than the Falcons (41.2%). But, the difference was at the 3-point line as Air Force fired 41.7% from there and Seattle was just 21.4%. The Redhawks also had an awful game from the free-throw line as they shot just 14.3% while Air Force was 69.6% from the stripe.
As a team, Air Force tied a season-high in 3-pointers (10) and 3-point field goal percentage. The Falcons’ 21 steals also marks a season high, as the Falcons forced Seattle into 38 turnovers on the way to a season-best 44 Falcon points scored off turnovers.
The Falcons were led by Keelie O'Hollaren with a season-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. She closed the first quarter with 12 points and made all four of her 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.
Madison Smith finished with 14 points. Alexis Cortez scored a season-best 13 points, while Jayda McNabb scored seven points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds, marking her sixth game this season with double-digit rebounds.
Christeina Bryan was the only Seattle player to reach double figures in scoring with 12 points. Candy Edokpaigbe added eight points.
The Falcons are now on a 10-day break before they hit the road for a two-game swing through th state of Oregon. First, Air Force will be at Oregon on Dec. 17, followed by a Dec. 20 game at Portland State.
Air Force opens Mountain West action at home on Dec. 29 against New Mexico at 1 p.m. mountain.