Air Force Falcons Women’s Basketball Bounces Back, Blows Out Portland State
The Air Force Falcons women’s basketball team bounced back nicely to split their state of Oregon road trip by blowing out the Portland State Vikings, 69-40, on Friday.
The Falcons (10-2) lost to Oregon, 98-36, earlier this week to start the trip. The contest was the Falcons’ final one before a break to prepare for their Mountain West Conference opener against New Mexico at Clune Arena on Dec. 29.
Air Force is one of three Mountain West teams with 10 wins going into league action, joining San Diego State and Boise State.
Before the Oregon loss, the Falcons’ 9-1 start was its best 10-game start since their 1982-83 team, which started the season 12-1. When the Falcons return home to host New Mexico, they will have a 6-0 record at Clune Arena for the first time since 1985-86, and they can match the seven-win start from that season with a win over the Lobos.
The Falcons didn’t mess around with the Vikings (3-6), getting off to a hot start and taking a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. Then, in the second quarter Air Force basically put the game away by outscoring Portland State, 15-2, to build a 36-12 halftime lead.
At one point Air Force went on a 19-0 run and had a 29-point lead.
The Falcons shot 56% in the first half while the Vikings shot 30%, but 1-for-9 in the second quarter.
Air Force shot 45% from the floor, 31% from the 3-point line and 100% from the free-throw line, but only attempted one free throw.
Portland State shot 40% from the floor, 25% from the 3-point line and 80% from the free-throw line.
Air Force dominated when it came to turnovers, forcing 28 and scoring 36 points off of those miscues, while Portland State was only able to force 12 turnovers and score four points. Portland State actually outrebounded Air Force, 33-30.
The big lead at halftime allowed the Falcons to play nearly everyone on the roster, but four players finished in double figures. Their leading scorer, Milahnie Perry, had 18 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out four assists. Keelie O’Hollaren also had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, in just 22 minutes.
Alexis Cortez scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting while Madison Smith added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Rhema Ogele led Portland State with 14 points and seven rebounds. Laynee Torres-Kahapea added 12 points, including the Vikings’ only two made 3-pointers.