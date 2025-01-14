Air Force Lures Oregon State Coach to Take Over Men’s Soccer Program
Greg Dalby, who spent the last two seasons leading the men’s soccer program at Oregon State, has been hired to take over as Air Force’s head coach, per the university.
The Falcons are coming off a 1-15-1 season in which they went 1-8 in league action and lost their final six games.
With the Beavers, he led the program to a 21-11-8 record in two campaigns, including two straight NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2023, he led Oregon State to the College Cup, where they lost to Notre Dame in the national semifinals and were ranked No. 4 in the final United Soccer Coaches poll, the highest postseason mark in program history.
"He has a passion for coaching and helping the young men in his programs excel as students and athletes which complements the rich history of Air Force soccer well,” said Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine in a release announcing the hire.
Oregon State went 10-5-3 and made the NCAA Tournament last season. That included a seven-match unbeaten run, as well as a 6-2-2 home record.
The Beavers was his first Division I-coaching job. He took it after serving five seasons as an associate head coach at Penn State. During his time with the Nittany Lions he helped them reach the NCAA Tournament three times and win the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in 2021. PSU reached the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Dalby also served as an assistant coach at Davidson from 2015-17, where he was the program’s lead recruiter and talent developer and helped the Wildcats sign a pair of top 150 players.
Before that, he served as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, where he helped them win the 2013 NCAA Championship, as well as the 2012 Big East Tournament Championship and back-to-back ACC regular-season championships in 2013 and 2014.
Dalby brings vast playing experience to the job. He played his college soccer at Notre Dame, serving as a team captain for two season and leading them to a pair of Big East regular-season championships in 2003 and 2004. He was named Big East Midfielder of the Year and garnered first-team All-Big East honors twice.
After graduation, he played seven seasons professionally, playing in the Belgian Premiere League and then joining the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.
He finished his professional career with the Charlotte Eagles.