Air Force Men’s Lacrosse Eyes Spot in ASUN Tourney As Schedule Drops
The Air Force Falcons men’s lacrosse team hopes that is has crafted a schedule that will prepare it to reach the ASUN Tournament later this year.
The Falcons recently released the schedule, which will start with a scrimmage at Notre Dame on Jan. 18. The two teams plan to play a doubleheader and it should be great preparation for Air Force. The Fighting Irish are two-time national champions.
After that, the Falcons will dive into regular-season action when they travel to Lafayette on Feb. 1.
It’s a rigorous non-conference slate that includes key contests with Denver, Ohio State, Boston U., Quinnipiac, Marist, and Duke.
“Our non-conference and road schedule is comprised of quality opponents who will best prepare us for lacrosse in May,” Falcons coach Bill Wilson said in a release.
The Falcons start ASUN action on the road when they head to Jacksonville on March 29, against a team that finished as the league’s runner-up last season. That’s followed by a back-to-back league games at home against Bellarmine and Queens.
Air Force makes its final regular-season trip to the east with a showdown against Mercer, followed by the regular-season finale against Utah at home on Aug. 26. The Utes won the ASUN title last year.
The top four teams in the ASUN standings will head to Rock Stadium in Jacksonville to play for the league championship and an NCAA Tournament bid from May 1-3.
If Air Force is able to get to the NCAA quarterfinals, they will be in Annapolis, Md., and Providence, R.I. The national semifinals and championship games are in Foxborough, Mass.
Air Force Men’s Lacrosse 2025 Schedule
(all times mountain; home games in bold; all home games at Falcon Stadium, Air Force USAF Academy, Colorado.; *-denotes ASUN games)
Feb. 1 at Lafayette, 10 a.m.
Feb. 8 vs. Denver, noon
Feb. 15 at Ohio State, noon
Feb. 22 at Boston U., 10 a.m.
Feb. 28 vs. Quinnipiac, noon
March 2 vs. Marist, noon
March 8 at Duke, 10 a.m.
March 22 at Marquette, 11 a.m.
March 19 at Jacksonville*, 10 a.m.
April 5 vs. Bellarmine*, noon
April 12 vs. Queens*, noon
April 19 at Mercer*, 10 a.m.
April 26 vs. Utah*, noon
May 1-3 ASUN Tournament, Jacksonville, Fla.
May 10-26 NCAA Tournament