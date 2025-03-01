Air Force Men’s Lacrosse Smashes Records in Victory over Quinnipiac
The Air Force Falcons men’s lacrosse team claimed their first win of the season on Friday, defeating the Quinnipiac Bobcats, 21-8, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Falcons (1-4) had lost their previous four games and in three of those games they failed to score more than eight points. Against the Bobcats, the Falcons unloaded.
In the matinee, three different Falcons had hat tricks. In the process, both Caelan Driggs and Josh Yago each had seven points. Driggs had four goals and three assists, while Yago had three goals and four assists. Mana Wilhelm had his first career hat trick.
The Falcons scored their most goals in game since beating Detroit Mercy, 22-15, in 2023.
Air Force set or matched several records in the game. The Falcons finished with 38 points (combined goals and assists), a new program record. It broke the 35 the Falcons scored in a game against Bellarmine in 2017.
With 17 assists, the Falcons broke the single-game record set in 2019, when they had 14 against the Mercer Bears.
Air Force took 50 shots on Quinnipiac, which is a season best. Thirty-one of those shots were on goal.
The Falcons and the Bobcats kept the game close in the first period, with Quinnipiac scoring the game’s first two goals, followed by goals from Mana Wilhelm and Wes Peene to tie the game. The Bobcats took the lead going into the second period.
Air Force pulled away in the second quarter as the Falcons scored five straight goals. Peene tied the game, followed by goals from Alex Rismani, Ryan Stadelmaier, Yago, Driggs and Wilhelm.
In the third quarter, it was all Falcons, as they scored eight goals in the frame, which is a season-best. It also put Air Force in complete control of the game.
Yago now has 51 career assists, which tied Mike Crampton for fifth place in the record book.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 5-5 against the Bobcats all-time and 4-2 in games played in Colorado Springs.
The Falcons hope that this season ends up like 2022. That year, Air Force started the season 1-4 and finished the campaign 8-7 with a 3-2 record in ASUN action.
Next up, Air Force hosts the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday at noon mountain time. It’s one of three final tune-ups before ASUN action in late March.