Air Force Must Rally To Prevent Sweep by Army and Navy in Rivalry Matchups
Last season the Air Force Falcons lost both of their football match ups to the Naval Academy Midshipmen and the West Point Army Black Knights and this year could prove the same fate.
College football is coming up quicker than ever. It seems like just yesterday the first 12-team playoff was happening and this season the Black Knights could definitely be one of those 12, which means the Falcons will have their hands full.
In 2024 the Air Force faced off with the Mids as their first armed forces battle and it did not end well. The Navy blew them out 34-7 and it didn't get much better when they faced the Army a month later.
The Knights might not have scored as much (20), but they held the Falcons to a measly three points.
Both of the other institutions posted double digit wins on the season. The Black Knights were even more impressive than the Midshipmen as they had their first 12-win season ever and won their first conference title in their program's history.
The Falcons have a significantly easier schedule than what the other two universities face, but they still fell short with their overall record failing to reach .500, finishing the year 4-7. On a positive note the Air Force was able to win all four of those games in a row to close out the season.
They will hopefully be able to keep the ball rolling from the end of last season which included an incredibly impressive 28-0 shutout against the Oregon State Beavers and even when they lost to the Army they were ranked 22nd in the country, which makes the loss sting a little less.
The Knights have an award winning head coach in Jeff Monken and are going to be the bigger issue for the Falcons squad. Bryson Daily is returning for the Army and he led their team in both rushing and passing yards.
The Air Force will kick off their season against Bucknell University on August 30 which quickly approaching. They will be tested immediately the following week against Utah State and maybe they can get into a groove before facing off with their rivals.
