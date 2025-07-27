Air Force Alum Patrick Hoopes Earns Bronze Medal at World University Games
The Air Force Falcons have a lot to be proud of in gymnast Patrick Hoopes as he continues to represent the Academy exceptionally.
Hoopes just finished action at the World University Games which took place in Essen, Germany. He made it into his fourth-consecutive appearance in the finals at an international meet.
With a score of 14.466 in the pommel horse finals he was able to bring home a Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) bronze medal.
The Air Force second lieutenant was joined on the podium with Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia and Daiki Hashimoto of Japan. The Japan native went on to win the all-around event at the games.
This medal that he earned through consistent and tough competition was his third international medal this year.
His debut for the international season started at the Baku World Cup where he finished second to earn the silver. Hoopes added another bronze medal to his collection after the Cairo World Cup.
The two-time pommel horse NCAA champion started his competition off strong. On Wednesday the he earned his spot into the finals with score of 14.566 (6.00 in difficulty and 8.566 in execution).
The former Falcon had the fourth-highest score of the 100 different athletes who competed in the pommel horse.
There was a total of 23 countries who were competing at the Games and with Hoopes getting on the podium he was able to help Team USA finish eight overall.
The Utah native won two national championships for the Falcons. His first came in 2024 and he closed out his NCAA career with another before graduating in 2025.
Hoopes continues to establish himself as one of the best in the world in the pommel horse.
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.