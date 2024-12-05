Air Force Stars Luke Freer, Alex Moore Named to All-Mountain West Team
The Air Force Falcons finished off their 2024 season at 5-7 overall and fifth in the final the Mountain West Conference standings.
As the season came to a close, the Mountain West Conference released their picks for the all-conference teams, and the Falcons saw two of their own named.
Senior offensive lineman Alex Moore and junior punter Luke Freer were named second-team all-Mountain West.
Moore was part of a fresh offensive line for the Air Force, with no returning starters on the roster. The efforts of the offensive line pushed the Falcons to finish the season ranked No. 11 in the nation in rushing. Junior Costen Cooley, also a member of the offensive line who played a major role was selected honorable mention.
The other Falcons with an honorable mention selection included seniors Osaro Aihie (ILB), Camby Goff (DB), Matthew Dapore (PK), and Jamari Bellamy (DB).
Freer was voted second-team all-Mountain West after 24 punts with an average of 47.5 yards per punt, which broke the Air Force single-season record.
His production would have placed him at No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 4 in the nation in punting, but he did not have enough attempts to qualify.
Freer will get another shot at all-MWC selection as he is a junior.
Bellamy and Goff were crucial members of the Falcons' defensive efforts. Goff lead the team in season tackles with 67, and leads all current Falcons with 153 career tackles.
Bellamy fell just short of Goff, finishing second in tackles with 64 on the season. Both players had outstanding performances against San Diego State, combining for a total of 18 tackles in the game.
Dapore scored 51 total points on the season, making all 24 extra point attempts and connecting on 9-of-15 field goals. Although he was only able to reach honorable mention from the Mountain West, Dapore became the career scoring leader for the Air Force with 270 points.
Along with Mountain West honorable mention, Aihie was also named Mountain West and National Football Foundation Player of the Week in the Colorado Chapter. His 59 tackles for the season put him third on the team behind Goff and Bellamy.
The Falcons wrapped up their regular season with a 31-20 win at San Diego State, but will not make a postseason appearance for the 2024 CFB season as they did not have the six wins needed to qualify for a bowl.