Air Force Track and Field Finds Consistency and Talent in Star Athlete Texas Tanner
The Air Force Falcons qualified 17 athletes to the West Preliminary in College Station, Texas. While this is an incredibly impressive accomplishment as a whole, many eyes will be focused on junior Texas Tanner.
Tanner leads the men’s side with qualifications in three events for the second straight year: shot put, discus throw, and hammer throw. During the Mountain West Conference Championship he took home titles in both throwing events. He would also repeat as the Field Performer of the Meet at the outdoor championships.
The 2025 Mountain West Conference Championships just recently finished up. He had a career-best and Academy best finishes in both the discus and hammer throws. He recorded a 63.59 meter throw in the discus and a 75.83 meter in the hammer.
After his impressive sophomore season he was voted as the Men’s Regional Field Athlete of the Year for the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. This was not the only accolade that Tanner has earned since coming to the Academy. In 2024 he was an NCAA qualifier for both hammer and discuss throw.
Tanner grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming. Unsurprisingly he was the 4a state champion in both the discus throw and the shot put for outdoor track. As a junior he also took home the indoor shot put during the state finals.
Track and field was not the only sport he excelled at. Tanner was also a member of their state champion football team. He was following in the footsteps of his family. His father, Craig, attended the Academy while also competing for the football team. Talk about a father-son duo!
Nobody would argue about Tanner’s athletic ability nor his winning experience. This young man will continue to break records throughout his career at the Academy as he already has numerous and he is only a junior.
He is gunning for a nationals qualification in multiple events and there’s a good chance he gets that done. The Outdoor Track and Field Nationals will begin June 11 in Eugene, Oregon and fans should expect to see him there.