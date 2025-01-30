Air Force Women’s Basketball Outlasts Utah State for Second League Win
The Air Force Falcons Women's Basketball team has not had a banner stretch over their last few games, but were able to come back to form a bit during their 78-66 blowout win over the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Falcons now move to 12-9 on the season and mercifully get a second conference win to move up to 2-7 in Mountain West play.
Stacy McIntyre and the Air Force team had really had an ideal start to the year, carrying a 10-2 record through their non-conference schedule. Granted, they weren't tested much early, but the start to the Mountain West season wasn't anything anyone had expected.
They lost their first five games in the conference season and dropped their last two before this one. One of the only peers they've had that have had a worse season was actually the Aggies.
The Falcons won a game that was closer than anticipated for much of the night. Utah State actually had the lead heading into halftime.
Once third quarter began, it was back to dominance for Air Force. They outscored the Aggies 24-6 in that frame alone.
It was really a much closer than the final score makes it look like it was. There's not much to separate the two squads out side of their ability to get to the charity stripe.
The Falcons were 13-of-18 on their free throws while Utah State was just 4-of-7.
Air Force was extremely disciplined on defense and it helped lead to their victory. No one was in real foul trouble and they used their few fouls wisely.
While they also aren't a team that gets into a lot of foul trouble, it also isn't normally a strength of theirs.
Sophomore guard Keelie O'Hollaren and senior guard Madison Smith deserve some praise for stepping up and performing in the second half to help push the Falcons to victory.
O'Hollaren did so with great efficiency. She was able to go from a weak first half to making 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the final frame.
After her turnaround, she was able to finish the night with 18 points.
While Smith didn't end the night in foul trouble, she did get two early calls against her and only played five minutes in the first half.
Her coming back from that to put up a 14-point second half was a huge momentum boost.
Air Force will continue their season on the road against the Colorado State Rams this weekend.