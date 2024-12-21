Arizona State Sun Devils Lands Army Black Knights Transfer Kanye Udoh
Kanye Udoh, the Army West Point Black Knights sophomore running back who announced his intention to transfer right after the Army-Navy game, is reportedly set to transfer to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
CBS Sports and 247Sports were the first to report the destination, citing his agency, Vienna Talent.
Udo's announcement was surprising given that it came immediately after Army’s loss to Navy. But, academy rules allow someone to transfer to another school and program before their junior season without penalty.
The 6-foot, 216-pound back was the Black Knights’ second-leading rusher after he gained 1,117 yards and scored 10 touchdowns for Army. He averaged 85.9 yards per game and was selected to the all-American Athletic Conference second team and was recently named to the ECAC first-team, along with quarterback Bryson Daily, offensive lineman Connor Finucane and offensive lineman Brady Small.
Udoh will have two years of eligibility remaining.
He helped the Black Knights put together a historic season. They won 11 games for just the fourth time in program history, and for the third time under head coach Jeff Monken.
Army has been ranked in the AP Top 25 every week since early October, the program’s longest streak since 1958. With one game remaining, the Black Knights can become the first team in program history to win 12 games in a season.
Army also finished the season ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, a first for the program, and won its first-ever conference championship after spending the vast majority of its existence as an independent.
Monken and Daily have seen their profiles go up during this season.
Monken was named the coach of the year in the AAC, along with being awarded the Buddy Teevens Award for coaching innovation. He is a finalist for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award and a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year award.
Daily had an incredible senior season. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest finish for any Army player since Mike Mayweather in 1990.
Arizona State executed one of the biggest turnarounds this season as they went from a three-win team in 2023 to Big 12 champions in their first season in the conference. Head coach Kenny Dillingham and his Sun Devils went 11-2 and won the Big 12 championship game over Iowa State, clinching an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Sun Devils will play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day in the CFP quarterfinals. Army, meanwhile, is preparing for the Independence Bowl next week.