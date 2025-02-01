Armed Forces Student-Athletes Are Still Thriving Despite Not Making NIL Money
There is no basket of gold being delivered to the doorsteps of the student-athletes at the United States Military Academies.
Whereas student-athletes at other Division I schools are looking at NIL money from sponsorships and endorsements, Armed Forces players play for the love of the game. They will not be eligible to receive any NIL money.
Accordingly, there is no envy in the locker room by the offensive lineman who watches the quarterback and wide receivers collect all the money like they do at an Southeastern Conference school, for example.
Not one member of the Navy Midshipmen or the Army Black Knights is a member of a collective or is allowed to take money from any boosters. The players know the facts before signing their National Letters of Intent and it does not seem to bother them. Between the two schools they have over 160 players.
They just want to play football, get a good education and then serve their country.
Brian Newberry, the coach of the Midshipmen, said his team was a "unicorn," according to Ross Dellinger of Yahoo! Sports.
Army and Navy actually had two players transfer into the programs. They did this knowing two things; They would get no NIL money and their prior credits would not transfer, forcing them to start over as freshmen.
College football, and college sports in general, are becoming more professional in nature. Players are essentially paid by boosters and collectives to take the field for their schools.
That is, most schools.
It does not include the service academies.
"You're looking at the last frontier of amateurism before your eyes!," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk told Dellinger. "It is a novelty. It is the exception."
Former Navy and Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson believes the service academy players are locked in and not ready to leave the program voluntarily.
"Once those kids go to school and get locked in, they are not very apt to leave," Johnson said.
Army coach Jeff Monken agrees.
"Our guys play for the United States Military Academy and also play for the 1 million men and women who served in the U.S. Army," he said. "It's a sense of responsibility that everyone part of this institution has. When the people of America send the U.S. Army out to do a job in the world, they expect the Army to win. They fight our nation's wars. That's what we represent here."