Army, Air Force Navy Women’s Basketball Set for First-Round WNIT Action
The seasons for the women’s basketball teams at Army West Point, Air Force and Navy aren’t done yet.
The Black Knights, the Falcons and the Midshipmen all accepted invitations to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament this postseason and will play their first-round games this week in the 48-team event.
None of them earned an invitation to the NCAA Tournament and were not invited to the WBIT, which is the NCAA’s new invitational.
The WNIT will allow all three programs to continue their seasons, as the Army Black Knights men’s basketball team will next week at the CBI in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Army (24-7) was the closest to earning an NCAA Tournament berth, as their loss to Lehigh in the Patriot League Tournament final prevented them from a March Madness berth.
Now, the Black Knights will head to Smithfield, R.I., to face the Bryant Bulldogs (17-14) in the first round at 5 p.m. Thursday.
This will be Army’s third appearance in the WNIT and its first since 2015.
Air Force (18-14) will host Utah Valley on Friday at 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. local) and will be the only service academy to host a first-round game.
The Falcons are looking for their second WNIT victory in program history and won that game in 2022. This will be the first time the Falcons have hosted a postseason game at Clune Arena.
The Falcons are 3-4 all-time against Utah Valley.
Navy (19-11) will play its first-round game at Old Dominion on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is Navy’s seventh postseason bid since the program went Division I. Navy is looking for its first 20-win season since 2017-18 and is returning to the WNIT for the first time since that season.
WNIT 2025 Postseason Tournament
All times eastern
First Round: Thursday
Army West Point (24-7) at Bryant (17-14), 5 p.m.
Campbell (21-12) at Coastal Carolina (23-8), 6 p.m.
Longwood (22-11) at Duquesne (19-12), 6 p.m.
Stonehill (17-15) at UMass (16-14), 6 p.m.
Lipscomb (20-11) at Western Illinois (16-16), 7 p.m.
Northwestern State (16-15) at Abilene Christian (20-12), 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (14-16) at Texas Southern (16-15), 7:30 p.m.
UIW (18-13) at UT Arlington (17-13), 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa (17-14) at Lindenwood (21-10), 8 p.m.
New Mexico State (17-15) at Pacific (15-18), 9 p.m.
Friday
Siena (17-13) at Howard (21-11), 7 p.m.
UAB (16-15) at UIC (14-17), 8 p.m.
Utah Valley (18-12) at Air Force (18-14), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Navy (19-11) at Old Dominion (17-15), 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M (21-10) at Chattanooga (16-14), 2 p.m.
Coppin State (18-14) at Colgate (23-9), 5 p.m.
Round 2
In bracket order (dates, times, locations TBA)
March 23-25
Air Force/Utah Valley vs. Washington State (20-13)
Pacific/New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State (19-11)
UT Arlington/UIW vs. North Texas (24-8)
Chattanooga/Alabama A&M vs. Troy (20-13)
Abilene Christian/Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas (23-9)
Western Illinois/Lipscomb vs. Illinois State (21-12)
Lindenwood/Tulsa vs. Tarleton State (20-13)
Texas Southern/Saint Mary’s vs. Louisiana Tech (16-15)
UMass/Stonehill vs. Buffalo (25-7)
Coastal Carolina/Campbell vs. Southern Indiana (22-12)
Bryant/Army West Point vs. Rutgers (11-19)
Howard/Siena vs. College of Charleston (24-7)
Duquesne/Longwood vs. Miami (OH) (19-11)
Colgate/Coppin State vs. Cleveland State (24-9)
Old Dominion/Navy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (25-8)
UIC/UAB vs. Butler (15-17)
Super 16 - March 26-28, 2025
Great 8 - March 29-31, 2025
Fab 4 - April 1-2, 2025
Championship - Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)