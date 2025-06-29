Army Basketball Doubleheader with St. Thomas Features Unique Alumni Tie
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a rare road non-conference doubleheader on Nov. 8.
The opponent will be St. Thomas (MN) and the game will be at the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul, Minn. The Black Knights announced the doubleheader on their web site.
Road doubleheaders like this in non-conference are rare in Division I men’s and women’s basketball. But there is a good reason why the Black Knights are paying the Tommies a visit.
Lee Anderson is a name both schools are familiar with. He played basketball at Army and helped the Black Knights to three NIT appearances before he graduated in 1961. He’s also a native of Minnesota and has given back to both universities.
At St. Thomas, he and his wife, Penny, donated to the new arena for St. Thomas basketball. The Tommies just wrapped up a four-year transition from Division III to Division I and are now fully eligible for NCAA postseason play. The doubleheader will be the arena’s first games. Plus, the Anderson are the namesakes of St. Thomas’ Anderson Athletic Complex.
At Army West Point, the men’s basketball head-coaching position is named after Anderson. The Anderson Athletic Complex at West Point is also named after the couple, as is the Anderson Rugby Complex, which was built in part on a $6 million gift from the couple.
The announcement also brought the Army men’s non-conference schedule into greater focus. Along with the St. Thomas contest, the men have dates for three other games, including their exciting home contest with Duke on Veterans Day.
The other games with dates, according to D1docket, is an MTE on Nov. 25-26. The Black Knights will face East Texas A&M on Nov. 25 and Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 26.
The site also lists four non-conference games, three of which are return games and don’t have a date assigned yet. Army is expected to host Le Moyne and Manhattan while traveling to Cornell and Binghamton.
Army is expected to play a double round-robin in Patriot League play. Those games will be assigned dates later this year.
The Black Knights men’s basketball team went 17-16 last season, including 10 wins in Patriot League action, and won a postseason tournament game for the first time in 55 years by beating Elon, 83-78, in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).
The Black Knights women’s basketball team has a new head coach in Katie Kuester, who spent 10 seasons as an assistant at St. Joseph’s. She inherits a team that went 25-8 overall and 14-4 in Patriot League action. Army reached the Patriot League Championship game and earned its first Division I postseason win in program history in the WNIT against Bryant, 59-58.
