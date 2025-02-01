Army Basketball Loses Tight Road Contest Against American Eagles
The Army Black Knights (12-10, 6-4) traveled to Bender Arena in Washington D.C. for a Patriot League matchup against the American Eagles (14-9, 8-2).
The Black Knights were unable to pull off the conference upset, falling to the Eagles, 71-68.
Coming into the game, the AU made it a point to shut down the Black Knights' top scorers, Ryan Curry and Jalen Rucker. These efforts made a noticeable difference in the first half, holding Army to just eight total points in the paint. The Eagles, meanwhile, dominated in that metric with 20 points scored in the first half.
Army focused their efforts in the paint in the second half and were able to match AU's scoring efforts on the floor. The Eagles overcame this push outside of the arc, taking advantage of Army's new-found efforts on the inside.
The low-scoring first half played to the favor of the Eagles which gave them a 31-27 advantage at the break.
Army's inability to secure some inside scoring opened up the arc for sharp-shooters like Curry early on in the game. As the game progressed, the Black Knights were able to penetrate the paint, seeing AJ Allenspach go in for some momentum-shifting drives to the basket.
Ultimately, AU controlled the game with multiple scoring runs, burying Army to secure their seventh-consecutive win. The Eagles found their rhythm in the second half, while the Black Knights struggled to establish a cohesive offense.
American's leading scorer Matt Rogers put up 20 points and eight rebounds to extend their standings in the Patriot League. AU's Elijah Stephens followed his teammate closely with 14 points for the afternoon.
Curry ended the matchup with 19 points and four steals in his effort to secure the Black Knights a conference win. Rucker exceeded scoring average by putting in 15 points for the contest.
Defensively, Army neglected the arc, allowing numerous three-point opportunities for the Eagles. The Black Knights struggled with defensive rebounding, allowing AU too many second-chance points.
Army will look ahead to their Wednesday night battle with Holy Cross at home.