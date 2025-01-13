Army Basketball Star Wins Third Player of the Week Award
Army enjoyed the most successful football season in program history this past year, and their basketball team is trying to follow suit.
While they have an average 8-8 record so far this campaign, the Black Knights are sitting 2-2 in conference play which has them in contention for the top spot in the Patriot League.
With two wins in a row that took place this past week, Army is now back in the mix after it looked like they could fall out of the race early.
One of the major reasons for their success is senior Jalen Rucker.
The star guard has been incredible for the Black Knights this season, and after being the catalyst for them beating Loyola Maryland and Lehigh, he has now been named Player of the Week for the third time this campaign.
He is currently enjoying the best season of his career.
After not playing in the 2023-24 campaign, Rucker has made his presence known in his return to the court with 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.
This is also the best he's shot it from deep, making 38.2% of his 3-point attempts, while shooting 42.9% from the field.
With Rucker performing this way, Army should be able to continue contending for a Patriot League title.
The senior is the leading scorer on this team, but three others are averaging over double digits. He's second in rebounds and assists per game, so he doesn't have to solely carry the load.
The Black Knights will be back in action at home on Jan. 15 against Lafayette (7-10, 2-2).
Tip off is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.