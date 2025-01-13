Army Basketball Star Wins Third Player of the Week Award

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐱3️⃣



Jalen Rucker earns the honor for the 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃 time this season after finishing the week averaging 2️⃣0️⃣ points a game, helping the Black Knights finish the week 2-0 and gain their first road league play win at Lehigh‼️#TTD | #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/8aEmSjR0Uz