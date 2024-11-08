Army Black Knights Against North Texas Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Army Black Knights will look to keep their undefeated streak alive as they head to DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas to take on the North Texas Mean Green.
Army (8-0, 6-0 in AAC) is having a historic season. They are already making a great name for themselves in their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference and have found themselves ranked 25th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. They sit in the drivers seat for a chance to not only win the conference but to be the ‘Group of 5’ team in the newly formatted 12-team College Football Playoffs.
They are looking to continue to roll after defeating the Air Force Falcons 20-3 last weekend.
North Texas (5-3, 2-2) will be fighting for a chance at clinching their first bowl-eligible season since 2022 with an upset victory over the Black Knights on Saturday. The team is in the second season under head coach Eric Morris who is trying to help the program take a step forward after joining the conference last season.
The team is also trying to rebound from their current two game losing streak after falling 45-37 last week to the Tulane Green Wave.
Can Army head coach Jeff Monken reach nine wins for the first time since the 2021 season?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Army 38, North Texas 10
After missing last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, Bryson Daily should come back guns a blazing this week and lead Army to a victory over the Mean Green.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Army 21, North Texas 13
The streak will continue this Saturday in Denton. All season long the Black Knights have yet to trail one this season. I don’t see that changing this week. Although coach Morris is doing a great job helping the Mean Green turn their program around, they will have to wait one more week to clinch a bowl game. Having Daily back under center will be a huge boost if he suits up on Saturday as he continues to impress as the leading rusher in the country among quarterbacks. If he doesn’t go however, the Black Knights will still get the job done.
Kickoff for the game between the Black Knights and North Texas is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN2