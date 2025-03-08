Army Black Knights, Air Force Falcons Split AHA Playoff Series Openers
The Atlantic Hockey America playoff quarterfinals started on Friday and already one service academy team is on the brink of elimination.
While the Army West Point Black Knights needed two overtimes to upset Niagara, 3-2, the Air Force Falcons fell to Sacred Heart, 4-1, in their respective quarterfinal series openers.
That puts the Falcons (14-20-3) on the brink of playoff elimination in the best-of-three series, which will continue on Saturday at Sacred Heart. Meanwhile, Army (15-17-2) can eliminate No. 2 seed Niagara with a win on Saturday.
Army claimed the win on the power play, as Mac Gadowsky scored the goal off assists from Barron Woodring and Nils Forselius. It was Gadowsky’s 13th goal of the season.
The Black Knights were down a goal in the third period and Adam Marshall tied the contest with an even strength goal off an assist from Andrew Gilbert. It was Marshall’s seventh goal of the year, and it sent the game to overtime.
Ben Ivey scored Army’s other goal, which came in the second period off assists from Forselius and Brent Keefer. JJ Cataldo had an incredible game in net, as he stopped 48 of 50 shots.
Niagara’s Tyler Wallace and Jay Ahearn scored their two goals. It will have to win the second game over Army on Saturday to stave off elimination and keep the Black Knights from reaching the semifinals.
Air Force was tied 1-1 after the first period with Sacred Heart. Freshman Anthony Yu scored the Falcons’ goal with 1:16 left in the period, which tied the game. Last weekend, Yu scored the Falcons’ game-winner in double overtime of their AHA first-round victory.
Air Force outshot Sacred Heart, 30-23, in the game. Air Force was 0-for-3 on the power play and killed Sacred Heart’s only power-play attempt. Air Force goaltender Guy Blessing made 19 saves.
Going into the series, Gadowsky was named Atlantic Hockey America defenseman of the month while freshman forward Jack Ivey earned AHA rookie of the month for February. They helped Army go 3-2-2 as the Black Knights clinched the No. 5 spots in the AHA playoffs.
Gadowsky led all defenseman in the conference with nine points in the month through a goal and eight assists. Ivey led Army with four goals and nine points in the month as he recorded a point in five of seven games for the Black Knights.