Army Black Knights Announce Spring Football Schedule Ahead of Upcoming Season
Looking forward to the next season of college football, the Army Black Knights will begin their spring training before February comes to a close.
Feb. 27 will mark the first day of practice, followed by the first spring game on April 11. Army will be looking to get back into the swing of things in order to keep the momentum from last season going.
The 2024-25 season brought on groundbreaking victories for the Black Knights. Quarterback Bryson Daily led his team to the American Athletic Conference championship; the program's first conference title in their first year apart of the AAC. Daily's record-breaking year led the Black Knights head-first into a postseason berth.
Along with the extensive list of accolades gathered in the regular season, many Army players received recognition for a job well-done in 2024. Daily himself finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, gathering three first-place votes. He also finished the season with 32 rushing touchdowns; the third most in a single season.
The Black Knights will use this momentum to kick off spring training in preparation for the upcoming regular season.
Between Feb. 27 and April 11, Army will lock in for 13 practices, with their largest break happening in the middle of March.
No other information has been released concerning the regular season schedule other than a non-conference matchup between the Black Knights and Kansas State. That matchup will be Army's first road game in 2025.
The dates of practice are subject to change and more information will be released once practices have kicked off.