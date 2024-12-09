Army Black Knights Basketball Suffers First Home Loss of Season to Cornell
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team saw its winning streak at home come to an end as they fell to the Cornell Big Red, 103-84, at Christl Arena.
Army (5-4) had a solid shooting night, as the Black Knights fired 47.8% from the floor and 40.7% from the 3-point line.
The problem was Cornell (6-3) was much better. The Big Red shot 55.9% for the game and 54.3% from the 3-point line. Cornell even shot 72.7% from the free-throw line.
Both teams did a great job of possessing the basketball, as Cornell only had five turnovers and Army had eight.
It was the second straight game Army was involved in where at least one team scored 100 or more points. Earlier in the week Army beat Le Moyne, 103-100, on a Ryan Curry 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime.
Before Cornell ran away with it the game was a nip-and-tuck affair for most of the first half before the Big Red went on an 11-0 run late in the half to get control of the game.
From that point, Cornell shot an insane percentage — 61% from the floor and 63% from the 3-point line — during which the Big Red built a 31-point lead. Only a 16-4 Army run in the final seven minutes of the contest made the final result look a little better.
Jalen Rucker and Josh Scovens led the Black Knights with 17 points each. Curry, who was the hero against Le Moyne, scored 13 points and dished out six assists. AJ Allenspach finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Nazir Williams led the Big Red with 20 points, while Cooper Noard scorec 17 points, Jake Fiegen scored 16 points and Guy Radland Jr. scored 13 points. Between the four of them they made 14 of Cornell’s 19 3-pointers. AK Okereke had a team-leading nine rebounds along with eight points.
Army has three non-conference games remaining before the start of Patriot League action. Next up Army goes to Washington, D.C. to face George Washington on Friday at 7 p.m. Army then host two more games against Binghamton on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., followed by UTSA on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.
Patriot League action starts on Jan. 2 at Colgate at 7 p.m.