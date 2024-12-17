Army Black Knights Star Bill Katsigiannis Named Third-Team All-American
Bill Katsigiannis is the latest Army West Point Black Knights football player to receive a postseason honor, as he was selected to the third-team of the SI Now All-America football team.
Quarterback Bryson Daily was named an honorable mention on offense.
Katsigiannis, a senior, will be on the field with Army (11-2) when they play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. eastern in Shreveport, La.
This has been an exceptional year for the Army offensive line, as they were named collectively the winner of the Joe Moore Award for offensive line of the year.
The Black Knights rushing attack was the most potent in college football as it led the nation with more than 300 yards per game. Army was the only program that averages more than 300 yards per game on the ground going into bowl season.
The Black Knights were also among the FBS leaders in yards before contact per rush, rushing yards before contact, receiving contact from defenders either at the line of scrimmage or behind it and allowing tackles for loss.
Army also carried the best yards-per-carry average against defenses that put eight or more defenders in the box, which was a by-product of Army’s run-based approach.
That entire offensive line was honored after starting every game this season — left tackle Connor Finucane, Katsigiannis, center Brady Small, right guard Paolo Gennarelli and Scott.
But Katsigiannis was pointed out specifically by On SI:
Army was one of the best Group of Five teams in the FBS this season and led the nation in rushing at 314.4 yards per game. Senior guard Bill Katsigiannis was the best player on the offensive line, as exhibited by his first-team All-AAC selection.
Army also learned recently that head football coach Jeff Monken was up for the Bobby Dodd award as national coach of the year and was named the Buddy Teevens award winner last week.
Even with the Black Knights’ 31-13 loss to Navy on Saturday, this has been a historic season for Army (11-2) and it can still win 12 games for the first time in program history with a win over the Bulldogs.
Monken has guided the Black Knights to just their fourth season or 10 or more wins in school history, three of which have come under his watch. Army won its first conference title in school history earlier this month, as the Black Knights won the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Black Knights were in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, a program first. Army has also been ranked more weeks in the AP Top 25 since 1958.