Army Black Knights Star Bryson Daily Says Beating Navy Top Goal Every Year
The Army West Point Black Knights have done things that no other Army football team has ever done this season. Opportunities lie ahead for this edition of the Black Knights to do things no Army football team has ever done.
Last week, the Black Knights (11-1) won their first conference championship in program history, beating Tulane, 35-14, to win the American Athletic Conference title. That capped off an undefeated run in conference play, along with the title game.
In Army’s first year in a conference since 2004, when it wrapped up a forgettable seven-year stint in Conference USA, it was perfect.
For most teams, winning the conference title is the top goal every season. Army quarterback Bryson Daily says it was important.
But ask any Army player — heck, ask any Navy player — what’s most important in a season and they will tell you in an instant it’s the Army-Navy game, set for 3 p.m. eastern on Saturday.
Army quarterback Bryson Daily was on ESPN earlier this week and was asked this question — would you rather win the conference championship or would you rather beat Navy?
Easy question, easier answer.
“Beating Navy, that's easily the No. 1 goal at the start of every season,” he said. “No matter what happens throughout the whole season, the No. 1 goal is to beat Navy. So that's definitely where this senior class has their mindset and that is definitely the biggest thing to look forward to.”
Daily was named the game’s most outstanding player in the AAC title game as he rushed for 126 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Daily broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season in AAC history with his first touchdown run of the game (26) and finished the game with 29 touchdown runs with two games left. His rushing touchdowns total is tied with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty for the FBS lead.
His four touchdown runs gave him a ninth straight game with two or more rushing touchdowns in a game. He also has five games with three or more touchdown runs.
Also, he rushed for more than 100 yards in 10 straight games, which is a school record for both consecutive games (Trent Steelman, six, 2012) and 100-yard rushing games in a season (Mike Mayweather, eight, 1990).
It was just the second 11-win season in school history, with the other coming in 2018. Both 11-wins seasons have come under current head coach Jeff Monken.
Army now has four 10-win seasons in program history (1996, 2017, 2018, and 2024), three of the four coming under Monken.
Army has never won 13 games in a season, but could make that happen with a win over Navy and a win in the Independence Bowl.