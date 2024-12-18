Army Black Knights' Bryson Daily Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Army quarterback Bryson Daily's record-breaking season has led to him being named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
Daily was named a finalist, along with four fellow Division I players, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 22, 2025. Daily emerged as a finalist after voting cut the 16-player semifinalist list down to five.
Daily is joined on the list by running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), quarterback Kevin Jennings (SMU), quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), and quarterback Cam Ward (Miami).
In his senior season, Daily broke the single-season record for passing touchdowns, single-season rushing touchdowns, and most rushing touchdowns in a single game. He managed to finish in sixth place in voting for the Heisman Trophy, recording a career-high 1,532 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.
He is currently tied with Jeanty for the rushing touchdown record.
The Earl Campbell award is given to the offensive player that not only exhibits great determination on the field, but also shows out in the community. The Earl Campbell award is defined by integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.
The award also looks for the player that has overcome injury and adversity, making a positive impact for the teammates that surround him.
Only players that were born in Texas, attended high school in Texas, or attended college in Texas are eligible for the award, honoring Earl Campbell even further through birthright.
Daily is an Abernathy native and attended Abernathy High School. He was coached by his father, stacking up an impressive offensive resume that led him to commit to West Point after graduating high school.
He was a multi-sport athlete at Abernathy, which is just outside of Lubbock. There, he led Abernathy to a 12-2 record his senior year, as he had 2,175 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 1,355 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also played defense for the Class 3A school and was a two-time all-district MVP. He also competed in the discus.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be voted on and awarded at a banquet in Tyler, Texas, and will be presented by Brian Jones, the CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network studio analyst.