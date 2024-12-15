Army Black Knights Star Bryson Daily Finishes Sixth in Heisman Voting
Two weeks ago Army West Point Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken stumped for his quarterback, Bryson Daily, to be a Heisman Trophy finalist and get an invite to New York City.
Well, that didn’t happen. But Daily was a part of the Heisman’s final vote.
In a release on Friday, the Downtown Athletic Club released the rest of the Top 10 finishers in voting. Daily was sixth, behind the four finalists invited to New York City and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.
Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter won the Heisman. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward were the finalists.
Daily could not have made the ceremony regardless of an invitation as he was playing in the Army-Navy Game in Landover, Md., which Navy won, 31-13.
His Heisman finish was notable in two respects. He was the first player from Army to finish in the Heisman Top 10 since 10th-place running back Mike Mayweather in 1990. He also finished the highest of any Army player in voting since 1958 winner Pete Dawkins.
Army’s other winners were Doc Blanchard in 1945 and Glenn Davis in 1946.
Even before the Army-Navy Game, Daily broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season in AAC history with his first touchdown run of the game (26) and finished the game with 29 touchdown runs with two games left. His rushing touchdowns total is tied with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty for the FBS lead.
His four touchdown runs gave him a ninth straight game with two or more rushing touchdowns in a game. That streak ended against Navy. Daily also has five games with three or more touchdown runs.
Also, he rushed for more than 100 yards in 10 straight games, which is a school record for both consecutive games (Trent Steelman, six, 2012) and 100-yard rushing games in a season (Mike Mayweather, eight, 1990). That streak also ended against Navy.
This is just the second 11-win season in school history, with the other coming in 2018. Both 11-wins seasons have come under current head coach Jeff Monken.
Army now has four 10-win seasons in program history (1996, 2017, 2018, and 2024), three of the four coming under Monken.
Army can still win 12 games in a season, which would be a program first. The Black Knights will play in the Independence Bowl, but will now play Louisiana Tech after Marshall bowed out of the game after more than 25 players hit the transfer portal after a head-coaching change.