Army Black Knights’ Bryson Daily Named Top Player of Conference Title Game
To little surprise to anyone that watched Friday’s American Athletic Conference championship game, Army West Point Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily was named the game’s most outstanding player.
Army (11-1) defeated Tulane (9-4), 35-14, at Michie Stadium for the program’s first conference championship. The Black Knights joined the AAC this year as an affiliate member and were only a member of Conference USA for seven years from 1998-2004. Otherwise, the football program has been an independent.
Daily was tremendous on Friday, as he rushed for four touchdowns in the game of five, three, four and seven yards. He finished the game with 126 yards rushing yards and 17 passing yards, as he completed both of his pass attempts.
Those four rushing touchdowns allows him to set the AAC record for most rushing touchdowns in a season. He now has 29, with multiple touchdowns in 10 straight games. Navy quarterback Will Worth set the record in 2016 with 25 touchdowns.
He has already set Army's single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season, and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Daily has now rushed for 100 yards in 10 consecutive games, the most 100-yard games by an Army rusher in single-season history, breaking Mike Mayweather's 1990 record.
Now, Daily and the Black Knights prepare for the annual showdown with Navy next Saturday at Landover, Md. By Sunday, Army will know which bowl game is will be preparing for after it faces Navy.
Earlier this week, Daily claimed the AAC offensive player of the year. In the season’s first 11 games, he had 860 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception, along with 1,348 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
Daily is a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award earlier this week, which is named for the Texas football legend. It is given to the best college football player for the state of Texas.
Daily was a multi-sport athlete at Abernathy High School in Texas, which is just outside of Lubbock. There, he led Abernathy to a 12-2 record his senior year, as he had 2,175 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 1,355 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also played defense for the Class 3A school and was a two-time all-district MVP. He also competed in the discus.
As for Army, it had already clinched a 10-win season for just the fourth time in program history and with Friday’s win it matched the 11 wins it claimed in 2018.
The Black Knights have never won 12 games in a season, but they will get two shots to reach that figure with the game against Navy and the bowl game.