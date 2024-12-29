Army Black Knights' Bryson Daily Ties Navy Legend's Touchdown Record
In just the first half of the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., West Point Army quaterback Bryson Daily has made service academy history.
With stats that include bowl games, Daily joined just five other players that have recorded 30 or more rushing touchdowns in a single college season. Against Louisiana Tech, he tied fellow service academy star, former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, with 31 rushing touchdowns.
Reynolds etched his name in the records back in 2013, so Daily is bringing the service academy representation back after over a decade.
The current leader has held the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season since 1988. Barry Sanders' 37 rushing touchdowns has yet to be beat, with the closest coming from Wisconsin's Montee Ball back in 2011 with 33 rushing touchdowns.
Devin Singletary and Kapri Bibbs are the remaining players in the top six, with Daily in the record books. Bibbs ran for 31 touchdowns back in 2013 for Colorado State.
Daily put up his 31st rushing touchdown toward the end of the first half of the game and could potentially put up more before the end of the game.
One player in the 2024 year that stands to surpass Daily is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty is sitting with 29 rushing touchdowns and as the Broncos enter the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, Jeanty has the potential to put in a couple of touchdowns
Daily and the Black Knights are trying to wrap up a historic season, building off of their AAC Championship performance in their first appearance in the conference. Louisiana Tech has had a less-than-historic season, pulling a 5-7 overall record.