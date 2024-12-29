Army Black Knights Cap Unprecedented Season with Independence Bowl Win
Bryson Daily and the Army West Point Black Knights wrapped up an unprecedented season with a 27-6 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl on Saturday in Shreveport, La.
Captain America, as the Army quarterback has been nicknamed by teammates, rushed for three touchdowns and 127 yards in his final game for the Black Knights (12-2). He also threw for 65 yards.
With the victory, Army reached 12 victories for the first time in program history. Earlier this year, the Black Knights won the first conference championship in program history and finished in the Top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings in the first time.
Army could end up in the final AP Top 25 when it comes out later this season. The Black Knights have been ranked for nine straight weeks, their longest consecutive stretch in the AP poll since 1958.
As usual, it was Daily that drove the bus. The sixth-place finisher in Heisman Trophy voting moved up the single-season rushing list with his final collegiate performance.
With his three rushing touchdowns, he became the sixth player in FBS since 1958 to rush for 30 or more touchdowns in a season. He’s now tied for third all-time with Devin Singletary with 32 rushing touchdowns.
Daily also passed Navy legend Kennan Reynolds for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for a service academy player since 1958. Reynolds rushed for 31 touchdowns in 2013.
His total also leads FBS this season, breaking the tie with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at 29.
Daily scored the game’s opening touchdown, a 15-yarder, on the Black Knights’ opening drive. Hayden Reed followed that with a 12-yard touchdown run and Daily capped the first half with an 8-yard score to give Army a 21-3 lead.
Reed stepped up after running back Kanye Udoh transferred to Arizona State. He rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries.
Daily added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, set up by his 52-yard pass to David Crossan.
The Black Knights’ defense held La Tech (5-8) without a touchdown. The Bulldogs were last-minute replacements when Marshall dropped out of the game.
LA Tech’s best chance to score was in the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down pass from Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock was picked off in the end zone by Army’s Jaydan Mayes.
Army won the Independence Bowl for the first time in two tries. The Black Knights lost the 1996 Independence Bowl under Bob Sutton, which was also Army’s first season of 10 or more wins.
Army now has four such seasons, with the other three coming under current coach Jeff Monken — 10-3 in 2017, 11-2 in 2018 and this season.