Armed Forces Sports

Army Black Knights Defeat Navy Midshipmen in Women’s Basketball Showdown

The first matchup of the season between the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen did not disappoint.

Matt Postins

Army's Reese Ericson drives around Emmanuel College's Desiree Robinson during Monday's game on November 7, 2022.
Army's Reese Ericson drives around Emmanuel College's Desiree Robinson during Monday's game on November 7, 2022. / Patrick Oehler/Times Herald-Record / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team tightened the Patriot League conference race by taking their arch-rival, the Navy Midshipmen, at home, 59-49, on Sunday at Christl Arena.

Navy (14-4, 6-2 in Patriot) entered the game having already matched last season’s win total and hoping to reach 15 wins for the first time since winning 25 games in the 2017-18 season. The Midshipmen were also in second place by themselves in the Patriot, behind both Lehigh and Holy Cross.

Instead, Army (14-4, 6-2) drew into a tie for second place with its arch-rival and extended Navy’s losing streak at West Point to five games. Army also boosted its lead in the all-time series to 44-40, dating back to 1981, and has won the last six meetings overall.

Army has won three of its last four games. Navy has lost two of its last four after a 4-0 start to Patriot League action.

It was the Black Knights’ game from the jump, as they took a 21-12 first-quarter lead and never relinquished it.

Navy had the lead briefly, taking a 5-4 lead with 6:23 left in the first quarter on a jumper by Midshipmen star Zanai Barnett-Gay. After that, the Black Knights scored the next nine points, boosted by a 3-pointer by Reese Ericson, to take a 13-5 lead with 3:27 left.

After that, Army outscored Navy, 8-7, as Brooke Wilson and Fiona Hastick connected on 3-pointers for the Black Knights while Barnett-Gay scored five points during the run, including a 3-pointer.

The Black Knights maintained the lead the rest of the game. The Midshipmen’s best shot to inject some drama in the game came with 1:52 left as Mary Gibbons made a lay-up to cut Army’s lead to 53-47. But the Black Knights answered immediately with a 3-pointer by Ericson to push the lead back to three possessions.

Kya Smith led Army with 14 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Camryn Tade only scored six points, but she had 10 rebounds. Trinity Hardy scored 13 points, Hastick scored 11 and Ericson added 10 points.

Barnett-Gay had 15 points for Navy, along with Julianna Almeida.

Army and Navy will meet again on Feb. 15.

Army travels to Colgate on Wednesday at 5 p.m. eastern and hosts American on Saturday at noon. Navy hosts Lehigh at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and then travels to Bucknell at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Home/News