Army Black Knights Dish Out Blowout on Patriot League Opening Night
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team overcame a five-point halftime deficit to blow out Colgate, 56-38, at Christl Arena on Thursday in the Patriot League opener for both teams.
The Black Knights (9-2, 1-0) were dominant in the second half against the Raiders (10-4, 0-1), who entered league action as the only team with 10 more conference wins.
Army outscored Colgate 29-6 in the second half, with the Black Knights shutting out the Raiders, 14-0, in the fourth quarter.
Incredibly, Army actually committed more turnovers in the game than Colgate (17-16). But the Raiders turned the ball over four times in the final 10 minutes and shot 0-for-12 from the floor, while Army shot 6-for-11. Army scored four of those 14 final points off turnovers.
The Raiders seemed to suffer a massive shooting slump at the wrong time. Colgate was up, 32-27, at halftime. Even though the Raiders only scored six points in the third quarter, their defense did enough to only allow Army to take a four-point lead, 42-38.
But the final minutes of the third quarter should have been a warning to the Raiders, as the Black Knights closed the quarter on a 15-6 run that allowed them to take the lead for good.
By game’s end Army shot 54.5% from the floor, including 35.7% from the 3-point line. Army also shot 60% from the free-throw line. Colgate shot better from the 3-point line (33.3%) than the field (30.8). The Raiders also didn’t attempt a field goal as Army was called for just nine fouls.
Army’s Trinity Hardy and Fiona Hastick each scored 13 points. Hardy also has four rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one turnover. Hastick had a team-high five assists, along with two steals and two rebounds.
Camryn Tade added 10 points with a team-high four steals. She also had tied for the team with Kya Smith with eight rebounds.
Morgan Mcmahon was the only Raiders player in double figures with 13 points.
Army will host Boston U. on Sunday to continue league action. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. eastern. After that, the Black Knights will play their first road game of league action when they face Loyola (MD) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. eastern.