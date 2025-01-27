Army Black Knights Dominate Patriot League Preseason Lacrosse Rankings, Team
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse team saw three players picked among the Patriot League’s preseason superlatives, as the league’s preseason team and rankings were recently released.
The Black Knights were also picked in the preseason poll to win the title. Army received 125 points and 14 of the 18 first-place votes. Lehigh had one first-place vote and finished with 100 points, while Colgate received three first-place votes and was third with 95 points.
Navy, which also plays in the Patriot League, was selected to finish fifth with 72 points.
Army junior Evan Plunkett was selected the preseason offensive player of the year. Senior AJ Pilate was named the defensive player of the year and senior Will Coletti was named the faceoff specialist of the year.
Navy didn’t have any superlative winners, but the Midshipmen did have junior midfielder Jack Flaherty on the preseason All-Patriot League team.
Plunkett was named the league’s offensive player of the year a season ago and was the first midfielder to win the award since 1997. He finished last season with 28 goals and 18 assists for 46 points. He was also named a first-team all-American by three different outlets, including Inside Lacrosse.
Pilate was named the Patriot League’s defensive player of the year last season after he notched 36 ground balls and a team-leading 23 caused turnovers in 14 games. He is the two-time reigning defensive player of the year and the first Army player to accomplish that in 15 years. He was selected a second-team all-American by two different outlets.
Coletti was the Patriot League’s faceoff specialist of the year last season. He had the third-best faceoff winning percentage in Division I (.620) last season and won 215 of his 347 faceoffs. Inside Lacrosse named him a first-team all-American.
He enters this campaign holding Army career records for groundballs (378), groundballs per game (8.22) and faceoff wins (664), while ranking fourth in faceoff win percentage (.598).
All three made the Patriot League preseason first-team, along with attacker Jackson Eicher, and short-stick defensive midfielder Christian Mazur.
Navy’s Flaherty is coming off a sophomore season in which he was a second midfielder and produced 13 points (six goals, seven assists). That built on a freshman season in which he started half of the Midshipmen’s 16 games and produced 12 points (seven goals, five assists).
Both teams begin their seasons next month. Army and Navy play each other on April 12 in Annapolis, a game which will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.