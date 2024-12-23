Army Black Knights Drop First Home Game in Loss to Binghamton
The Army West Point Black Knights men's basketball team fell behind by nine points at halftime and was unable to catch up in a 78-68 loss to Binghamton at Christl Arena on Sunday.
The contest was the last one for the Black Knights (5-6) before Christmas Day, but they have one more non-conference game coming up this weekend before opening Patriot League action in the new year.
Army was undefeated at home going into the game.
The loss was the third straight for the Black Knights, who last played on the eve of the Army-Navy football game against George Washington, which turned into a 15-point loss.
Shooting was the most significant difference in the game. Army shot 38.7% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line. But Binghamton (8-6) shot 49% from the field and a scorching 60% from the 3-point line.
That percentage made a comeback difficult for Army. Binghamton only had a slight edge on the glass (39-34) and Army only committed eight turnovers to Binghamton’s 12.
The Bearcats took control of the game in the first 13 minutes of the first half, thanks to a 12-0 run that pushed them to a 25-16 lead with 7:53 left in the half.
Down nine points at the break, the Black Knights took some shots to get back in the game. A 6-0 run early in the half that cut Binghamton’s lead to 47-41.
The game see-sawed until Army too one more run at Binghamton with a 7-2 run that trimmed the lead to 68-63 with 3:16 left in the contest.
But the Bearcats made certain that would be it, as they outscored the Black Knights, 10-5, in the final three minutes to ensure it would walk out of West Point with a victory.
Josh Scovens led Army with 16 points, as he hit that mark for the second straight contest. He also had three rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Rucker scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, while dishing out three assists and notching two steals. Ryan Curry added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
AJ Allenspach managed eight points, but he led Army with 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. Jorn Everson gave the Black Knights nine points off the bench.
The Black Knights will play one more non-conference game on Dec. 29 when they host UTSA at Christl Arena. The meeting is just the second all-time between the two schools in men’s basketball.
After that, Patriot League action begins on Jan. 2 with a trip to Colgate.