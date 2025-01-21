Armed Forces Sports

Army Black Knights Guard Earns Fourth Patriot League Player of the Week Honor

Guard Jalen Rucker has been named Patriot League Player of the Week for his fourth time this season.

Maria Aldrich

Army's Jalen Rucker brings the ball into play during a game versus Fairleigh Dickinson University on November 20, 2024.
Army's Jalen Rucker brings the ball into play during a game versus Fairleigh Dickinson University on November 20, 2024. / Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Army West Point Black Knights star guard Jalen Rucker has continued to push for success throughout the season, helping lead his team to victory.

This week, Rucker made history after earning the Patriot League Player of the Week award for the second consecutive time — this is the first time a Patriot League player has been awarded the honor back-to-back, according to the Black Knights basketball website.

An announcement was made on the Army Men's Basketball X page regarding his award:

"Congrats to our guy Jalen Rucker for winning Patriot League Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and for the fourth time this season."

"The senior guard earned his fourth Patriot League Player of the Week honor this season, finishing this week averaging 26 points a game while shooting 67 percent from the floor, filled with epic moments including a buzzer-beater to take down Lafayette."

Rucker's buzzer-beater took place on Wednesday at Christl Arena as time expired, ending the game with 29 points.

With his impressive performance, the Army Black Knights took home the win against the Lafayette Leopards with a close score of 70-68.

Considering the number of points he has produced and his consistent performance on the court this season, it isn't shocking that he's received numerous acknowledgements.

This marks the seventh time Rucker has received the Patriot League Player of the Week award in his basketball career.

"The Patriot League men's basketball players of the week are selected in a vote by League media members and each school's men's basketball athletics communications contacts, who are not eligible to vote for their student-athletes," as explained by the official Patriot League website.

Rucker will need to keep his momentum going as the Black Knights approach their upcoming game on Wednesday, Jan. 22 against Holy Cross.

Maria Aldrich
