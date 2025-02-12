Army Black Knights Gymnasts, Track Stars Earn Weekly Conference Honors
Two Army West Point Black Knights gymnasts were named weekly winners in ECAC action while a track star was named a Patriot League weekly award winner, the conferences announced on Tuesday.
Senior Jojo Buselmeier was named the co-gymnast of the week while his freshman teammate, Cash Johnston, earned rookie of the week. Men’s gymnastics competes under the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Junior Robby Manse earned Patriot League men’s field athlete of the week for his success at last weekend’s Penn Classic.
Buselmeier and Johnston were at a dual meet against ECAC rival William & Mary. The Black Knights defeated the Tribe, 308.550–299.250, for their first dual meet victory of the season.
Buselmeier averaged over a 9.0 execution score as he went on to win all three events in which he competed. He won the floor exercise with a score of 13.600, the still rings with a 13.150, and the parallel bars with a 13.000. That was his first competition in the parallel bars this season.
Among his many accolades, Buselmeier was named a Collegiate Gymnastics Association regular season all-American in the all-around last season.
Johnston competed in four different events and landed all four routines, finishing with an average execution score of 8.925. His best event was the horizontal bar, as he finished with a score of 12.850 to finish second, just ahead of teammate Tyson Phelps.
Johnston is out of Houston, Texas, where he attended Strake Jesuit College Prep.
At Penn, Manse claimed a victory in the weight throw with a best of 19.20 meters, or 63 feet. He was also a runner-up in the shot put with a 17.74-meter throw, or 58 feet, 2.5 inches.
His shot put was the fourth-best indoor throw in Army history. It also slid his throw of 17.52 meters at the West Point Open down to fifth place.
Entering this week, he leads the Patriot League in both events and he ranks No. 85 in the shot put in NCAA action.
Army gymnastics (1-2, 1-1 in ECAC) will be at the All Academy Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.
Army track has a busy weekend. The Black Knights will be at the Eagle Elite Invitational in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Friday. Concurrently, they’ll be at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Boston.